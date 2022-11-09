Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

David Perron was the only Red Wings player to score during the shootout. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt to give Montreal the victory.

During regulation time, Larkin also failed to convert on a first-period penalty shot.

Montreal’s Mike Hoffman scored two first-period goals on similar plays. He gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 5:41, driving the rebound of Brendan Gallagher's shot past Detroit netminder Ville Husso.

Hoffman’s second goal came with 15.2 seconds left in the opening period. Again, Husso got his left pad on a shot by Gallagher, only to have a wide-open Hoffman fire the rebound into the Detroit net.

Hoffman had scored one goal in 10 games this season before Tuesday.

Austin Czarnik got Detroit’s first goal. He converted Dominik Kubalik's pass from the slot at 16:29 of the first period. It was Czarnik’s first NHL goal since Jan. 21, 2022, when he was playing for the New York Islanders.

Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond made it 2-all at the 10:36 mark of the third period. Taking a feed from Pius Suter, Raymond whipped a low shot past Montreal goalie Jake Allen. It was Raymond’s fifth goal in six games.

Late in the third period, Montreal successfully killed off a boarding major assessed to Juraj Slafkovsky. The first player chosen in the 2022 NHL entry draft, Slafkovsky was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Detroit forward Matt Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind.

The Red Wings were 0 for 7 on the power play.

Allen made 41 saves, including the first-period penalty-shot stop on Larkin. Larkin was awarded the free shot after he was slashed by Montreal forward Kirby Dach while on a breakaway.

Husso stopped 31 shots for Detroit. He saw his personal three-game winning streak come to an end.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Detroit is expecting forward Oskar Sundqvist (upper body) to be back for Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers. He’s missed the last seven games. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) and defenseman Jake Walman (shoulder surgery) are scheduled to return during next week’s West Coast road trip.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Open three-game homestand on Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Red Wings: At home to the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

