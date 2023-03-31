Check out the new things fans can expect at Comerica Park this season

(WXYZ) — Get ready, Tigers fans. Opening Day at Comerica Park is coming up quick.
The Detroit Tigers revealed all of the new things coming to Comerica Park for the 2023 season.
A quick synopsis: 313 Value Games on Tuesdays will feature $19 lower level tickets, $3 water and fountain drinks, $1 chips and $3 hot dogs; Detroit-based businesses (think Bert’s Marketplace, Breadless, Green Dot Stables, Taqueria El Rey, The Lobster Food Truck, Yum Village) will be bringing menu items to Comerica; and as always new food and beverage, merchandise, and authenticated items will be available for Tigers fans.
Check out a list of what's new below, provided by the Detroit Tigers:
Theme Nights and Special Events
- Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, April 15 against the San Francisco Giants
- Kids Club Day, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, will be held on Saturday, May 27 vs. the Chicago White Sox
- Marvel Super Hero Night, presented by Bally Sports Detroit, will be at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 26 against the Houston Astros
- 10th annual Pink Out the Park, presented by McLaren Health Care: Friday, May 12 vs. Seattle Mariners
- Star Wars Day: Saturday, May 13 vs. Seattle Mariners
- 21st annual Negro Leagues Weekend, presented by Comerica Bank: July 21-23 vs. San Diego Padres
- 18th annual ¡Fiesta Tigres!, presented by Miller Lite: Saturday, August 5 vs. Tampa Bay Rays
The Fan Giveaways
Date
|Promotional Item
|Quantity
|Corporate Partner(s)
|Saturday, April 8
|Tigers / Red Wings co-branded Beanie
|First 15,000 Fans
|Comerica Bank
|Saturday, April 15
|Jackie Robinson Day Hat
|First 15,000 Fans
|Pepsi
|Saturday, April 29
|Miguel Cabrera Graphic T-shirt
|First 15,000 Fans
|
|Friday, May 12
|“Pink Out the Park” Quarter Zip
|First 15,000 Fans
McLaren/
Karmanos Cancer Institute
|Saturday, May 13
|Javy Baez Sunglasses
|First 15,000 Fans
|
|Saturday, May 27
|Riley Greene Floppy Hat
|First 15,000 Fans
|National Coney Island
|Saturday, June 10
|Miggy Milestones Bobblehead
|First 15,000 Fans
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Saturday, June 24
|Short Sleeve Hoodie
|First 15,000 Fans
|Meijer
|Tuesday, July 4
|Patriotic Grilling Apron
|First 15,000 Fans, Ages 21 and over
|Miller Lite
|Saturday, July 8
|Riley Greene Bobblehead
|First 15,000 Fans
|
|Saturday, July 22
|Norman "Turkey" Stearnes Detroit Stars Replica Road Jersey
|First 15,000 Fans
|Comerica Bank
|Saturday, August 5
|¡Fiesta Tigres! Jersey
|First 15,000 Fans, Ages 21 and over
|Miller Lite
|Saturday, August 26
|Marvel Black Panther Bobblehead
|First 15,000 Fans
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Saturday, September 9
|MLB Network Hat
|First 15,000 Fans
|MLB Network
|Saturday, September 30
|Print All Over Shirt
|First 15,000 Fans
|Visit Central Florida
A Look at the Merchandise
- Peter Millar polos and quarter zips
- Expanded line of Vineyard Vines polos and quarter zips
- Tommy Bahama button ups and polos
- Expanded hat selection, including New Era 59FIFTY fitted caps
- Revamped DKNY selection for ladies
- Commemorative items celebrating Miguel Cabrera’s final season, including T-shirts, bats, pennants, magnets, pins, coins, photos and more
And New Authenticated Items
- Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Miguel Cabrera autographed jerseys
- Greene, Torkelson, Cabrera, Javy Baez and Eric Haase autographed Player Model bats
- Greene, Torkelson and Cabrera autographed baseballs
- Spencer Turnbull autographed and inscribed No-Hitter baseballs and game tickets
- Limited-Edition “Topps Now” and “Topps Relic” baseball cards that commemorate Turnbull’s No Hitter, Cabrera’s 500th home run, Greene’s first career homer, Torkelson’s MLB debut and Cabrera’s 3,000th career hit
Plus, the FOOD and beverages
Green Dot Stables: Meijer Market (Section 143)
- Cheeseburger Slider – All-beef patty topped with American cheese, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions
- Bacon Cheeseburger Slider – All-beef patty topped with American cheese, bacon, Topor’s Pickles (local) and grilled onions
- Hot Brown Slider – Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and Mornay sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Slider – Grilled chicken breast topped with Buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese spread and celery shavings
- Regular Fry – Shoestring French fries finished with kosher salt
- Truffle and Herb Fry – Shoestring French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy
- Kale Salad – Kale, tricolored quinoa, shallots, and lemon vinaigrette dressing
Taqueria El Ray: Miller Lite Market (Section 149)
- Tacos – Corn tortilla filled with choice of steak, chorizo or bean and topped with onions, cilantro with jalapeno salsa
- Sonoran Hot Dog – Bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and jalapeno salsa
- Charcoal Grilled Chicken – Charcoal-grilled half-chicken with adobo rub and red salsa on the side
Comerica Big Cat Court
- National Coney Island (local)
- Grilled Chicken Hani – Pita filled with grilled chicken breast, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Coney Dog – Snap Dog topped with Coney Chili, mustard, and onions
- Shawarma Fry
- French fries topped with marinated chicken, garlic sauce, romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and hummus
- Little Caesars Pizza
- Super Slices available in pepperoni or cheese
- Detroit 75 Kitchen
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls and Shawarma Eggrolls
- Bert’s Marketplace: Section 133
- Spicy Red Hot: Spicy sausage topped with onions and served on a fresh bun
- Barbecue Nachos: Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, barbecue sauce, chives, sour cream, and choice of protein (chicken or pulled pork)
- Ribs: half-slab of Bert’s Famous Ribs served with coleslaw and mac-and-cheese
Fat Rooster: Blue Moon Bistro (Section 151)
- Chicken & Biscuits – Two pieces of fried chicken with house-made Fat Rooster marinade. Served with two biscuits dipped in honey butter
Rotating Pop-Up Series: Section 116
- The Lobster Food Truck
- Seafood Mac & Cheese: Macaroni and cheese complete with both crab and shrimp
- Breadless
- Buckwild – Roasted chicken, pork bacon, truffle buttermilk ranch, Buffalo hot sauce, white cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet pickles, and arugula wrapped in Swiss chard
- Spicy Chick(pea) – Warm, smashed falafel, spicy vegan aioli, pickled turnips, Arabic pickles, tomatoes, and onions wrapped in turnip green and collard green
- Yum Village
- Naan Jerk Chicken Tacos – Jerk chicken (marinated in Lemon Pepper Jerk and finished on a wood-smoke grill) topped with pickled cabbage and served on fresh naan bread
Atwater Brewery and the Tigers have also partnered for a "D Light" collaboration, bringing a new craft beer to the park this season.