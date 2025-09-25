Chelsea at Dexter named Game of the Week for Week 5, raising money for educational grants

DEXTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — We're covering a big Washtenaw County Rivalry, as Chelsea versus Dexter has been selected for our Week 5 High School Game of the Week.

7 Sports Reporter Alex Crescenti will report live tomorrow at Dexter High School at 6 p.m., and we will have the highlights at 10 & 11.

Both schools are using this rivalry to help others. The Educational Foundation of Dexter and the Chelsea Education Foundation are joining forces to raise money for educational grants in their communities. The school that raises the most money will be announced at halftime.

Click here to donate to The Educational Foundation of Dexter and click here to donate to the Chelsea Education Foundation.

As of Thursday morning, Dexter is in the lead with more than $9600, but Chelsea is not far behind, raising more than $8800.