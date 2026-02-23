Claressa Shields pounds out lopsided victory over rival Franchon Crews-Dezurn

DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields won a lopsided unanimous decision over Franchon Crews-Dezurn to successfully defend her undisputed heavyweight championship at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night.

Shields, fighting at home, improved to 18-0 (2 KOs), winning 100-90 on all three cards. Crews-Dezurn, who holds a super-middleweight title, fell to 10-3.

“I had to take my time tonight,” Shields said. “That's one of the toughest fights I've been in during my pro career. She hits hard these days.”

The fight was a rematch of Shields’ four-round unanimous-decision victory Nov. 19, 2016 in the pro debuts for both fighters, and hard feelings were obvious when a brawl broke out at Saturday’s weigh-in. Crews-Dezurn saw a doctor Sunday morning to check knee and ankle injuries, but was able to fight.

The emotion carried over to the first round, which saw both fighters throwing hard flurries. Shields, though, took control early with her superior hand speed.

The fighters had a lengthy face-to-face conversation after the final bell, but embraced at the end.

For Shields, it was the first bout of the $8 million, multi-fight deal she landed last month and drew a large crowd to Little Caesars Arena, the home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons.

The co-main event between light heavyweights Atif Olberlton (14-0) and Joseph George (13-2) was stopped after one round when George collapsed in his corner. He received treatment from paramedics, but was able to leave the ring under his own power.

On the undercard, American light-heavyweight Danielle Perkins (6-1) upset Australian Che Kenneally (5-1) with a sixth-round knockout to win the WBA light-heavyweight title.

