Watch Now
Sports

Clark not on Olympic team, hopes to make it one day with USA Basketball

Around the WNBA Caitlin Clark
Doug McSchooler/AP
FILE - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes the ball from under the basket while being defended by Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) and center Mercedes Russell (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)
Around the WNBA Caitlin Clark
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jun 10, 2024

Caitlin Clark hopes to play for the U.S. Olympic team one day. It just won’t be in Paris next month.

The Indiana Fever rookie has confirmed that she isn’t on the roster for this year’s Olympics.

She wasn’t included on the U.S. team that was provided to The Associated Press on Saturday by a person familiar with the team.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.

The roster includes A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, who is going for a record sixth Olympic gold medal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit