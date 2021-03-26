College basketball player killed in car crash just days after leading school to first NCAA tourney

PHOENIX — A college basketball player was killed in a car accident on Tuesday morning, just days after leading his school to its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance.

Grand Canyon University basketball player Oscar Frayer was one of three people killed in a car accident early Tuesday morning in Lodi, California, the San Joaquin Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Also in the vehicle was Frayer's 28-year-old sister, Andrea Moore, and an unidentified third person.

The 23-year-old Frayer was a four-year starter on the Grand Canyon men's basketball team and one of the most accomplished players in Antelopes history. He completed his academic requirements to graduate and was set to walk at GCU commencement next month.

"On the court, Oscar was known as the 'High Flyer' and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots," the university said in a statement. "Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus."

Frayer averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists his senior season, including eight points, five assists and three blocks against Iowa on Saturday in Indianapolis, the first NCAA Tournament game in school history.

"O, you had an unbelievable ability to light up a whole gym with your smile," GCU head men's basketball coach Bryce Drew said in a tweet. "I am so thankful I was able to coach you and spend this year with you. The last 3 weeks were happiest I had ever seen you. You completed your degree, won a championship, played in the NCAA Tournament and most importantly 11 days earlier raised your hand to rededicate your life to Christ. We love you O and will see you again in heaven. Our prayers are with Bianca and the entire Frayer family."

A Celebration of Life for Frayer will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at GCU Arena.

This story was originally published by Collin Harmon on KNXV in Phoenix.