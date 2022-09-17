Watch Now
College FB Hall of Famer, NFL OL Shelby Jordan dies at 70

FILE - Inductee Shelby Jordan, a former linebacker from Washington University in St. Louis, is recognized during the National Football Foundation enshrinement ceremony Aug. 28, 2013, in Atlanta. Jordan, whose spectacular career at Washington earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame and an 11-year NFL career, has died. He was 70. Jordan died on Sept. 9, according to statements released Friday by the College Football Hall of Fame and the New England Patriots. AP Photo/John Amis, File)
Posted at 9:00 PM, Sep 16, 2022
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Shelby Jordan, whose spectacular career at Washington University in St. Louis earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame and an 11-year NFL career, has died.

He was 70.

Jordan died on Sept. 9, according to statements released by the Hall of Fame and the New England Patriots.

Neither gave a cause of death or said where his death occurred.

Jordan was a seventh-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1973 NFL Draft.

He was an offensive lineman in the NFL with the Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders.

