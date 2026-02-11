Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Ford Field confirms they will not host a bowl game in 2026

Detroit's college football bowl game is being canceled after 29 years, Ford Field confirms. The annual game was called the GameAbove Sports Bowl for the last two years, and before that the Motor City Bowl, Little Caesars Pizza Bowl, and Quick Lane Bowl. Brad Galli has more.
Ford Field cancels Detroit's bowl game after 29 years
Ford Field May 2023.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — In a statement posted to social media, Ford Field is confirming that the facility will not host a college football bowl game in 2026.

Ford Field cancels Detroit's bowl game after 29 years

The statement reads as follows:

We can confirm that we will not host a bowl game at Ford Field in 2026. With the end of our current naming rights partnership, we felt this was the right time to adjust our focus to invest in sports at all levels and other entertainment events. We would like to thank everyone who made the bowl game a success, especially you the fans.

Ford Field has hosted the bowl game since the Motor City Bowl moved to Detroit from the Pontiac Silverdome in 2002. That bowl was renamed the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl in 2009, and then the Quick Lane Bowl until 2024.

The last sponsor was the GameAbove Sports Bowl, which was played in December. That game featured Central Michigan University and Northwestern University, with Northwestern winning 34-7

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit