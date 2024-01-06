Harbaugh says U-M in 'a good place' upon arriving in Houston for National Championship game

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Wolverines have arrived in Houston, Texas for the college football National Championship game.

The team's plane arrived at the airport a short time ago, and the players disembarked.

U-M arrives in Houston

The arrival follows their departure from Ann Arbor earlier this morning. The team flew out of Metro Airport on a charter flight.

U-M leaves for National Championship game

Upon arrival at the Houston airport, head coach Jim Harbaugh held a short press conference with the media.

"Excited to be here, just tremendous, exactly where we wanted to be," Harbaugh said in his opening remarks. "Right where we hoped we'd be. Our guys have worked so hard to get here and thank you for the tremendous welcome."

"We're in a good place and very excited to be here," Harbaugh continued.