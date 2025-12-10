No charging decision expected Thursday for former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was taken to jail Wednesday night, hours after being fired from the school, according to online records.

Online records show Moore was taken to the Washtenaw County Jail. It's unclear what charges he may face, but it appears to be related to an assault investigation.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office said the matter remains under investigation, and they don't expect any charging decisions or an arraignment today. The prosecutor's office said that Moore remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail, but they will provide an update if charges are issued.

Around 12:30 p.m., Pittsfield Township police said Moore is expected to appear in court on Friday for an arraignment.

Watch Brad Galli's report about the firing below:

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore in jail after firing

In a press release, Pittsfield Township police, without naming Moore, say they responded to a home for an alleged assault. According to online records, that address is believed to be where a Michigan staff member lives.

Earlier, ESPN reported that Moore was detained by police in Saline and was turned over to Pittsfield Township police. Moore being taken into custody was reported by Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel.

The exact circumstances of the investigation aren't known at this time.

Watch Brett's Kast video report with campus reaction below:

Michigan students react to the firing of football coach Sherrone Moore

Breaking: Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Saline, Mich. this evening and turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges, reporting with @PeteThamel pic.twitter.com/KTuzlmNXQ7 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 11, 2025

On Wednesday, the University of Michigan fired Moore with cause for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. No other details on that have been given.

The school released the following statement on the matter:

U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately.



Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.



Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.

Moore's firing came ahead of Michigan's matchup with the Texas Longhorns on New Year's Eve in the Citrus Bowl.

Moore has been with the Wolverines since 2018. He took over as head football coach when Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL.