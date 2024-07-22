Connor Stalions to speak on Michigan sign-stealing allegations in Netflix documentary

(WXYZ) — Netflix released its list of the new "UNTOLD" sports documentaries that will be released this summer, and one will focus on the Michigan sign-stealing allegations.

The company announced on Monday that "Sign Stealer" will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 27.

"Connor Stalions shares his side of Michigan's alleged sign-stealing scheme that turned him into a viral villain," Netflix wrote.

Stalions is a former Michigan staffer who was at the center of a sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA.

He resigned from the university on Nov. 3, 2023, effective immediately. He was previously suspended without pay amid the sign-stealing investigation.

Stalions was listed as a recruiting analyst for Michigan and had a LinkedIn account that said he was hired by the football program in 2022. Stalions is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy.

Multiple Big Ten schools found records of tickets purchased in Stalions’ name to their games and surveillance video of the people sitting in those seats pointing cell phones toward the field.

The NCAA does not not directly ban the stealing of signs, but there are rules against using electronic equipment to record an opponent’s signals and in-person, advanced scouting of future opponents in season. There are also rules against unsportsmanlike or unethical activities by coaches.

