Dan Campbell plans to continue calling plays on offense as his Lions prepare for big test vs. Eagles

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell isn't under any illusions about next Sunday.

The Detroit Lions coach knows the Philadelphia Eagles will be a major test for his team, which has yet to replicate the level of dominance it found in 2023 and 2024.

“We've got our hands full this week,” Campbell said Monday. “We've got to be hitting in all three phases of the game against Philadelphia, because if we're not, it won't be enough.”

Sunday's 44-22 win over the depleted Washington Commanders was a step in the right direction. The Lions (6-3) were coming off a home loss to the Minnesota Vikings and facing a Washington team that had upset them in last season's playoffs.

Detroit also had a new offensive play-caller, with Campbell replacing offensive coordinator John Morton. He wasn't ready to say it was a permanent move, although he plans to call plays again against the Eagles.

Campbell thought a big advantage to taking the headset himself was having access to all the offensive coaches.

“Johnny's an asset because he gives me critical information about tendencies,” he said. “Same thing with (offensive line coach) Hank Fraley. I took input from them, from (wide receivers coach) Scottie Montgomery, (quarterbacks coach) David Shaw and a bunch of other coaches.

“It's a collaborative effort.”

For one week, every move Campbell made was a good one. The Lions were never threatened, leading 14-3 after one quarter and 25-10 at halftime.

With Campbell and Jared Goff teaming up on the offensive decisions, Detroit put up a season-high 546 yards, averaging 8.0 per play.

Goff went 25 of 33 for 320 yards and three touchdowns without a sack or a turnover, Jahmyr Gibbs produced 172 yards of offense and three touchdowns on 18 touches, and Jameson Williams caught six passes for 119 yards and a score.

“The offensive line stepped up in a big way — those guys are all getting game balls," Campbell said. "Goff was outstanding and all our guys stepped up and played big for us. They were playing for the guy next to them, and you could see that with all the downfield blocks we had.

“Guys were trying to help their teammates make plays, knowing the favor would be returned when they got the ball.”

They will need the offense to be at least that good on Sunday night against one of the best defenses in the league. The Eagles already have wins against the Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs, two of the teams that have beaten the Lions — and Philadelphia faced the third team, the Packers, on Monday night.

“We have a vision for how we want the game to go, and now we have to set up the whole lineup to give them the best chance to win,” Campbell said. “We are going to ask the offensive line to do some hard things, so how can we help to get them some momentum? That will get (Goff) going, and then how do we get (Amon-Ra) St. Brown and Gibbs going?

“If we do that, the players will take over and then I just get the hell out of the way.”

What's working

Morton wasn't a disaster as a play-caller — the Lions averaged 40.3 points during a four-game winning streak that moved them to 4-1 — but things looked sharper with Campbell at the helm. Williams was more involved, meaning the defense had to account for him on every play, and Gibbs was getting the ball in space.

When those two are rolling, it opens up a lot of space for St. Brown, David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta.

What's not

Jake Bates had a kick blocked for the second week in a row and the Commanders became the latest team to exploit Detroit's inconsistent kickoff coverage unit.

Stock up

Williams' 119 yards was the most he'd had in a game since he had five catches for 143 yards against the Chicago Bears last December, and his six catches matched his season high.

Stock down

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin struggled when he replaced Terrion Arnold, allowing a 37-yard pass from Marcus Mariota to Treylon Burks, and Brian Branch was beaten on a 41-yard completion to Jaylin Lane.

Injuries

Arnold is in the concussion protocol, so Campbell doesn't know if he will be available against the Eagles. That will be another concern, given the other injuries in the secondary, as the Lions prepare to face Jalen Hurts.

Key number

41 — The number of points the Eagles have averaged in their last two games against the Lions. Philadelphia won 38-35 at Ford Field on Sept. 11, 2022 and 44-6 on Oct. 31, 2021. The Eagles averaged 226 rushing yards in those games.

Next steps

Take advantage of having more time to rest and prepare than the Eagles, who played Monday night.

