DCFC's Maxi Rodriguez named TheCup.us player of the round after 2 goals against Crew

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC's Maxi Rodriguez has been named the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup's player of the Round for the third round.

Rodriguez had two goals in Le Rouge's 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer, the team's first win over an MLS tea.

TheCup.us Player of the Round is voted on by TheCup.us staff, a panel of North American Soccer reporters and backers who pledge $10 or more to TheCup.us' Patreon team.

Rodriguez scored the first goal to tie the match against The Crew, and then scored the second late in the game on a peanlty kick.

“I think I’m pretty comfortable taking PKs, no matter the situation, so I kind of jog, got the ball and went through my routine. Goalie almost saved it, but luckily it snuck in the post, barely went over the line … Amazing run to our supporters section, team, behind me in such a pivotal game for the club. It was a dream come true," Rodriguez said.

Le Rouge will take on fellow USL Championship team Louisville City FC in the round of 32 match at Keyworth Stadium on May 10. Tickets are on sale now for the match.