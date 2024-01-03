‘Decker reported’ billboards pop up across metro Detroit after controversial loss in Dallas

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Some Detroit fans are taking their frustrations out publicly after the Lions lost 20-19 to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.

There are a several billboards around metro Detroit that read “Decker reported.” The digital billboards cycle between that and their current record of 11-5 crossed out with 12-4 written by it, suggesting maybe what their record should be.

The controversial loss on Saturday came after a successful 2-point conversion that gave them a one-point lead was called back after a penalty.

The billboard messages can be seen along I-75 and I-696.

While Dan Campbell said the Lions are moving on, and while fans are clearly still hanging on just a little bit, apparently the NFL is doubling down on their officiating. Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the NFL sent this video to clubs across the league, making their reporting rules loud and clear:

The NFL sent a memo to clubs today regarding players reporting as eligible, including this video featuring the #Cowboys-#Lions game … pic.twitter.com/HyJCqIqGNv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2024

The video used the Cowboys-Lions game as an example in explaining their rules and proper protocol. Social media had plenty of reactions to the video, as they did to the billboards popping up around Detroit.