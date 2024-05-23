Detroit City FC eliminated from Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

Detroit City FC was eliminated from the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night after falling 3-0 to Indy Eleven.

Indy plays in the USL Championship, the same league as Le Rouge, but Detroit struggled to create chances and had costly mistakes in the game.

It came after Detroit beat the MLS Houston Dynamo earlier this month to advance to the round of 16 for the first time ever.

Both teams had early momentum, but a cross from Indy in the 14th minute found Benjamin Ofeimu, who put a shot on net. That shot deflected off Detroit's Stephen Carroll and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Indy scored again in the 33rd minute and then three minutes later Ofeimu put a header into the back of the net for a 3-0 lead. It stayed that ay through the end of the game.

Detroit will return to USL Championship play this week when it takes on Louisville City FC next Wednesday, and returns to Keyworth Stadium on June 15 against the Charleston Battery.