Detroit City FC hosting Liga MX's Club Universidad Nacional A.C. in international friendly

Detroit City Football Club is hosting its first international friendly in five years this summer when it faces Club Universidad Nacional of Liga MX.

The team announced the news Wednesday, saying DCFC will face the team, better known as Pumas, at Keyworth Stadium on June 22 at 7 p.m.

It will be the ninth international friendly in club history, and the last was played against Club Atlas of Liga MX in 2019.

"We're excited to bring back international friendlies to Keyworth, especially with an opponent of this caliber. While all fun, these matches serve as a reminder of what makes soccer so special as the world's sport: bringing together communities near and far while serving as a chance to showcase the city of Detroit and our club to the world," said Sean Mann, Chief Executive Officer of Detroit City FC."

Pumas is one of Mexico's most iconic and storied clubs and came from the National Autonomous Unniversity of Mexico.

“We are proud to welcome Pumas to Keyworth Stadium. We know how deep their support runs in the United States and across the world. This marquee matchup shows our commitment to providing metro Detroit with world-class friendlies against globally recognizable opponents,” said Trevor James, Sporting Director of Detroit City FC. The match will be a unique experience for soccer fans in Metro Detroit to see DCFC lining up against one of Mexico's most popular and impactful clubs.”

Tickets for the match go on sale Thursday, April 25 and all season ticket holders will gain entry into the match.