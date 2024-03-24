Detroit City FC off to a 2-0-0 start with 2-1 win over Loudoun United FC

Detroit City FC is off to a perfect start of their 2024 campaign, getting a 2-1 win over Loudoun United FC Saturday afternoon.

It was the home opener in front of thousands at Keyworth Stadium, and comes after a 2-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last Saturday to start the season.

Le Rouge is 2-0-0 to start the season behind goals from Abdoulaye Diop and Maxi Rodriguez, who mounted the second-half comeback for Detroit.

Diop's goal came from well outside the box in the 55th minute, and Rodriguez scored in the 71st minute following a bad clearance from Loudoun's goalkeeper that was blocked and passed by Elvis Amoh.

Amoh, who joined Detroit in the offseason, assisted on both goals and got a goal in the team's first game.

The offense seems to have found its stride early in the season with several chances during the game.

Detroit finished last season with a league-low 31 goals and ranked 17th in the league with 31 shots.

The team said this is the first time Detroit has scored more than one goal in consecutive matches since September and October 2022.

Le Rouge will be on the road next weekend facing Indy Eleven at 7 p.m. on Saturday.