Detroit City FC off to a 5-0-0 start under new head coach Danny Dichio

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC is now the only fully undefeated team in the USL Championship, posting a 5-0-0 record in their first five games, plus a win in the U.S. Open Cup.

On Saturday, Le Rouge got a 3-1 win over Oakland Roots SC at Keyworth Stadium, with goals from Ben Morris, Maxi Rodriguez and Victor Bezerra.

The USL Championship season began in early March, and while Le Rouge hasn't played as many games as some of the other teams, they are making their presence known in the league statistics.

Detroit has scored 10 goals this season, which is tied for seventh in the league so far. They're also among the best on defense, with only four goals conceded, tied for the least amount in the league with Sacramento.

At this time last year, Detroit was 1-4-1 and had only scored three goals – all in their first game on March 18, 2023, and had given up five goals.

"Listen, there's always room for improvement, but we've come through a tough week. We're still nursing a couple of knocks and missing a couple of guys, but the resilience shown today from the group again," Dichio said after the game on Saturday.

Rodriguez continues to be a major player on the attack for Le Rouge, with three goals in five appearances. He also has 10 shots and seven shots on goal. He also had two assists.

Abdoulaye Diop has also added a goal with five shots and three shots on net.

Both Stephen Caroll and Devon Amoo-Mensah have helped Detroit's defense keep the ball out of the net, causing problems for the attack as teams face Le Rouge.

Detroit now has three straight games on the road – Saturday at Pittsburgh, May 4 against Loudon United FC and on Tuesday, May 7 against the MLS' Houston Dynamo FC as part of the round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup.