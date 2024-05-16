Detroit City FC plans to build new soccer-specific stadium in Corktown

Detroit City Football Club is planning to build a soccer-specific stadium in the Corktown/Southwest Detroit area, the club announced on Thursday.

According to the club, they have acquired the site of a former Southwest Detroit Hospital at the corner of Michigan Ave. and 20th Street to build the new stadium. The goal is to have it open by the 2027 season.

Detroit currently plays at the historic Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, and began playing at Cass Tech High School. In 2016, they launched an investment plan with the goal of doing renovations at Keyworth, and they have played there since 2016.

“This is a huge step for our organization to build a modern venue to serve our club and community. As longtime residents of the city, with a few of us even living within walking distance of the site, the leaders and founders of the Club view this project not only as an opportunity to grow our organization and sport, but as a civic endeavor to give back to the city we love. We look forward to starting a process to connect with our supporters, city residents, and community leaders, among others, to craft a community-focused, grassroots professional soccer stadium that serves the City of Detroit,” DCFC CEO Sean Mann said in a statement.

Keyworth currently holds around 7,000 fans, but a report from Crain's Detroit Business, citing sources, said the planned stadium could hold up to 14,000 fans.

Club officials said they will begin a public engagement process later this year, and plans to reveal more details around the stadium after talking with fans, residents and city officials.

“A DCFC home match is a can’t-miss stop for any true sports fan in the US, but our players, staff, and supporters deserve a stadium with modern amenities that retains the best elements of Keyworth while also putting the club on firmer financial footing,” DCFC Co-Owner Alex Wright added in a statement. “The city and the people of Hamtramck were there when we needed them. Investments by our club and supporters give proof of our gratitude, and we are excited to set forth on the challenge to make our forever home just as iconic.”