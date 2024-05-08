Detroit City FC upsets MLS' Houston Dynamo after 11 penalty kicks, advancing to round of 16

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC has once again upset a team from the top league, beating the Houston Dynamo of the MLS on Tuesday night in the round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

After coming back twice during regulation time and keeping Houston off the scoreboard in the extra 30 minutes, it took 11 penalty kicks before DCFC got the game-winner behind goaltender Carlos Saldaña.

Houston got off to a 2-0 start within the first 35 minutes, but Ryan Williams got his first goal for Detroit, launching a rocket from 25 yards out that cut the deficit from 2-1.

In the second half, head coach Danny Dicchio brought in fresh legs, including Yazeed Matthews, who scored again to tie the game.

Houston kept the pressure on and scored in the 77th minute, and about seven minutes later, Maxi Rodriguez tied the game once again after a pass from Devon Amoo-Mensah found Rodriguez and beat the goalkeeper.

Stoppage time lasted almost 10 minutes and Houston had plenty of chances to score on what was a very tired Detroit squad. Le Rouge had just played three days ago in a 0-0 draw against Loudoun United FC on Saturday.

It went to penalty kicks, where both teams scored the first two goals, but Ben Morris' shot was saved on teh third attempt. In the fifth round, Saldaña made a save and Michael Bryant put his shot in the back of the net to tie it 4-4 after five rounds.

Both teams traded goals in PKs until the 11th round, when it came time for the keepers to take the penalties.

Houston's goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell sailed a shot over the crossbar, and then Saldaña put it past Tarbell.

This is the second time Detroit has taken down a team in the top league after beating the Columbus Crew at Keyworth in April 2022.

Next, Detroit will take on the winner of Indy Eleven vs. San Antonio FC in the round of 32.