Detroit City FC women's team finishes undefeated, will host playoff matches this weekend

(WXYZ) — The Detroit City FC women's team finished the season undefeated and will compete in the USL W League playoffs.

Detroit will also host the USL W League Central Conference Playoffs with games on Friday, July 5 and Sunday, July 7.

DCFC beat AFC Ann Arbor 3-0 on Sunday, finishing with a 10-2-0. They had 0-0 draws against Kalamazoo FC on June 4 and at Cleveland Ford SC on June 12.

Otherwise, Detroit outscored its opponents 24-5 in their games, and had six shutouts in the wins.

Detroit will take on River Light FC on Friday at 7 p.m. Before that, Minnesota Aurora FC will face Indy Eleven at Keyworth Stadium at 4 p.m.

The winners of both of those games will face off on Sunday, July 7 at 1 p.m.Keyworth Stadium.

If Detroit advances past the first two rounds, the semifinals will take place the weekend of July 12-14, with locations to be announced in the future, and the finals on July 19-21.

Tickets are available now for the playoff matches, and you can also get tickets included to the men's game against Tampa Bay on Saturday. You can learn more here.