Detroit FC loses in penalty kicks against Louisville City FC in US Open Cup

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City FC has been eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup after a 4-2 loss in penalty kicks to Louisville City FC on Tuesday night at Keyworth Stadium.

Le Rouge got off to a good start and took an early 1-0 lead after a penalty kick goal from Maxi Rodriguez in the 13th minute.

Wilson Harris tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Louisville City FC in the 24th minute.

Nearly 7,000 fans were in attendance for the match, which was the furthest DCFC made it in the U.S. Open Cup.

Both teams had opportunities throughout the game, but great goaltending by Nate Steinwascher for DCFC and Kyle Morton for Louisville kept the match even at 1-1 through 90 minutes.

The game remained tied through 123 minutes at 1-1 and went into penalty kicks.

LCFC made four straight kicks in penalty kicks, while Morton made one big saves in penalty kicks. DCFC Captain Steve Carroll sent the potential game-saving goal over the net in penalty kicks.