Detroit Lions announce 2025 Training Camp schedule; here's how to get tickets

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions announced the 2025 Training Camp schedule at the team's practice facility in Allen Park.

According to the team, Training Camp will open with "Back Together Weekend" on July 26, and this camp will also feature two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and one with the Houston Texans.

Jared Goff welcomes more responsibility as Lions add new coordinators

Fans can register for free tickets to attend with a maximum of four per person. Registration begins July 15 at www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.

Dan Campbell embracing challenging Lions schedule: 'The right kind of brutal'

Three practices will be exclusive for Lions Loyal Members, and those members will get an email with separate registration.

This year, the team will also bring back the Third Annual Pet Adoption Day with Pet Supplies Plus. It will be on July 29 and fans can adopt dogs of various breeds and ages.

Detroit Lions seek to answer questions as the OTAs begin

Below is the schedule for Training Camp



Saturday, July 26 - 8:30 a.m. (Lions Loyal Members only)

Monday, July 28 - 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 29 - 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3 - 8:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 4 - 6 p.m. (Lions Loyal Members only)

Wednesday, Aug. 6 - 8:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 11 - 10:30 a.m. (Invitation only for Lions community day)

Wednesday, Aug. 13 - 10:30 a.m. with Miami Dolphins (Lions Loyal Members only)

Thursday, Aug. 14 - 10:30 a.m. with Miami Dolphins

Thursday, Aug. 21 - 10:30 a.m. with Houston Texans

Parking is free at select lots near the Meijer Performance Center and there is also a free shuttle for fans who park at Fairlane Circle lots.