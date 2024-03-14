Detroit Lions extend contracts for Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell through 2027

The Detroit Lions announced they have agreed to contract extensions for Vice President and GM Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell.

According to the team, the new contracts will keep Holmes and Campbell with the Lions through the 2027 season.

It comes on the heels of the most successful Lions season in decades which saw the team finish 12-5 in the regular season and go to the NFC Championship, where Detroit eventually lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

"We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons," Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp said in a statement. "They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field."

The club also said they have agreed to a multi-year extension with Chris Spielman, the special assistant to the president/CEO and chairperson of the Lions.

"I could not be more proud of the work that Brad, Dan and Chris have done for our organization," said President and CEO Rod Wood. "They have selflessly worked together to build a winning culture within the Lions. I am excited to continue working with them to create the sustained success that we envision for the team, our fans, and the city of Detroit."