Detroit Lions fans celebrate a Monday Night Football victory on Channel 7

(WXYZ) — Thousands of Detroit Lions celebrated a 24-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football!

We caught up with fans as they were leaving Ford Field. The Lions are now 5-2 on the season going into a bye week next weekend.



Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video reports from outside Ford Field:

Lions fans celebrate big win in Detroit

Lions fans ready for Monday Night Ford Field Football showdown

Lions fans ready for Monday Night Ford Field Football showdown

Our Carolyn Clifford, Mike Duffy and Ruta Ulcinaite were live outside of Ford Field, talking to fans about the excitement.

Watch Demetrios Sanders reports on fans tailgating at Eastern Market:

Lions Monday Night game is a primetime opportunity for business

Fired up Lions' fans tailgating at Eastern Market

There was even one fan who came all the way from Amsterdam to see the Lions.