Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes previews the 2024 NFL Draft: Could the Lions trade?

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes held a media availability on Thursday morning, just a week before the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Holmes touched on a variety of topics but didn't give much away as to what the Lions will be looking for in the draft.

This year, Detroit picks 29th overall in the first round, the lowest pick they've had in a long time. However, Holmes said "you can't miss" no matter where you're picking, and said the player they'll pick has to be the right fit for Detroit.

Holmes was also asked about potentially trading back in the draft, and that if they have to do it, he hopes fans will forgive them.

"We have to do the right thing for the organization. If it makes sense, it lines up, it's the right thing to do, we have to do the right thing," Holmes said.

However, he also said that the team could trade up from the 29th pick but "it's gotta be the right guy" and there are a lot of boxes that need to be checked.

Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have hit on many of their picks since joining the organization.

Last year it includes running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive back Brian Branch. Others include Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, James Houson and more.

Holmes also briefly touched on the new jerseys, which will be released on Thursday night, saying he loves them and he thinks everyone else is going to love them.