Detroit Lions & Meijer release limited-edition flag with proceeds going to fight food insecurity

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions and Meijer are partnering up once again for limited-edition collectible flags in an effort to fight food insecurity in Michigan.

The flags feature a limited-edition design, which is different each year, and will be available in all Meijer stores starting Wednesday, Sept. 10.

They cost $15 with any in-store purchase, and Meijer is donating all proceeds from the sale to the Detroit Lions Foundation.

“The flag provides a way for fans to continue to support the team, while also making an impact on communities throughout Michigan. As this initiative grows year over year, we look forward to increasing the impact we are able to make when it comes to tackling food insecurity," Detroit Lions Foundation & Community Relations Roxanne Caine said in a statement.

