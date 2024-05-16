LIVE AT 10:15: Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff to speak after new contract

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will speak at a press conference on Thursday, a few days after he signed a record contract with the Lions.

Earlier this week, Goff and the Lions reached an agreement on a four-year, $212 million deal that includes $170 million in guaranteed money.

Jared Goff interview: shares hopes for 2024 Lions after special 2023 run

The 29-year-old will now be under contract through the 2028 season and was entering his final year of his deal.

He led the Lions to their first NFC Championship appearance in decades and the fanbase has embraced him since he was traded to Detroit for Matthew Stafford.

Goff threw 383 consecutive passes without an interception, a mistake-free run that trailed just two players in NFL history, before throwing a pick last September. He finished the 2023 regular season ranked No. 2 in yards passing and fourth with 30 touchdowns, including five that matched franchise and personal records in rout against Denver.

In postseason wins over the Rams and Tampa Bay, he completed 74.3% of his passes for 564 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Goff threw for 273 yards and a touchdown at San Francisco, falling one win short of lifting the Lions to their first Super Bowl.

“He’s as accurate as any quarterback I’ve seen,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The agreement with Goff is the latest investment Detroit has made in keeping key players in the hopes of contending for championships in 2024 and beyond.

Less than a month ago, the Lions signed their All-Pro players to deals that keep them under contract for the next five seasons.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown signed a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million with $77 million in guarantees and offensive tackle Penei Sewell was retained with a four-year, $112 million deal.

