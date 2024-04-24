Detroit Lions reportedly agree to four-year extension with OT Penei Sewell

The Detroit Lions are locking up their best players just before the NFL Draft begins.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to terms on a new four-year deal with offensive tackle Penei Sewell, worth $112 million. That now makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

The reports say the deal includes $85 million in guaranteed money, and it comes just a couple of hours after reports say the team reached an agreement with Amon-Ra St. Brown on a new four-year deal.

