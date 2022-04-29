Detroit Lions select Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson with 2nd overall pick

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions selected the hometown kid, Michigan Edge Aidan Hutchinson, with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hutchinson, who played high school for Divine Child in Dearborn, was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this year after a stellar senior season for the Wolverines.

“It was the Lions all the way. The whole draft process, I wanted them to pick me. I’m so grateful I went No. 2 to them,” Hutchinson said after being picked.

He set the single-season sack record with 14 sacks last year, and won the Ted Hendricks Award and the Lombardi Award.

Aidan Hutchinson: 'It was the Lions all the way.'

He finished with 14 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 55 tackles in 14 games for the Wolverines last season.

He also said that he thinks he would fit well with Head Coach Dan Campbell and the Lions organization.

"To the city, just know I am going to give it my all. The whole draft process I wanted them to pick me. I am still trying to process it, but I am so grateful for sure," he said.

Hutchinson had said he thought he would fit within Campbell's system before the draft, and reiterated it after he was picked.

"He's one of those guys you want to play for. He's one of those guys you want to buy into because you can tell how passionate he is about the game. It felt so genuine and that's what I appreciate the most," Hutchinson said.

Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn also said he has been blowing up Campbell about Hutchinson. He said he went back & was watching Hutchinson's freshman tape & showed Campbell.

"We deserve this player. He's a Detroit Lion through and through. There's no doubt about that," Glenn said.

