Detroit Lions sell out season tickets once again for 2024

Season tickets for the Detroit Lions are sold out once again, but there will still be single-game tickets available when they go on sale.

This is the second straight year the Lions have sold out season tickets, with 2023 being the first time in Ford Field history the tickets have sold out.

After a season that took the Lions to the NFC Championship, fans are even more excited for the 2024 season.

Next season, they host the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and NFC North rivals Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Fans can join a waitlist for the Lions Loyal Membership, which they opened up last season.

Deposits are $100 per seat and will be applied to an eventual season ticket purchase.