Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Detroit Lions sign WR Jameson Williams to contract extension through 2029

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams doesn't hide from his journey. He brought it all up in a sit-down conversation: he's learned from his mistakes, and he's confident he can leave them in the past. Williams fell in love with football when he was young, and is anticipating a big year for the Lions in a football community he calls his second home. Brad Galli talks one-on-one with Williams ahead of his fourth season with the Lions
INTERVIEW: Lions WR Jameson Williams talks mistakes, growth, love for football
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Jameson Williams to a contract extension through the 2029 season, the team announced on Sunday before its first game.

Watch below: Lions WR Jameson Williams talks mistakes, growth, love for football

INTERVIEW: Lions WR Jameson Williams talks mistakes, growth, love for football

According to reports, the extension is for $83 million.

The 24-year-old first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft caught 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

In three seasons with Detroit, Williams has 83 catches for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 15 rushes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit