Detroit Lions still haven't clinched playoff spot after Rams win on Thursday

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions still haven't clinched a playoff spot for this season and will now look to Sunday afternoon for their next opportunity.

Detroit is 10-4 and leads the NFC North, and would have clinched a playoff spot if the Los Angeles Rams lost on Thursday Night Football, however, they beat the New Orleans Saints 30-22.

Now, Detroit will look to its game against division rival Minnesota on Sunday afternoon on the road. If the Lions win, they'll clinch their first playoff spot since 2016 and their first division title in 30 years.

If the Lions don't win, they could still clinch a playoff spot with a Seattle Seahawks loss.

Even if both of those things don't happen, the Lions still only need one win to clinch the division and have games against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Dec. 30, which you can watch on Channel 7, and then the finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 7.