Detroit Lions trading D'Andre Swift to Philadelphia Eagles for draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Detroit Lions are trading running back D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles for draft picks.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions are sending Swift and a 7th round pick (No. 249) to the Eagles for a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a 7th round pick in this year's draft (No. 219)

In 40 games for the Lions, Swift ran the ball 364 times for 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns, as he averaged 4.6 yards per carry and 42.0 yards per game. He also was a key piece of the passing game, catching 156 passes for 1,198 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Lions drafted Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round a few days ago, and after that selection,it was reported by ESPN that teams started calling the Lions about Swift.

Detroit now has 4 running backs on their roster: Gibbs, David Montgomery, a former Chicago Bear acquired in free agency, Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson.