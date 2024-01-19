Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Everything you need to know

The Detroit Lions are in the NFC divisional playoff round for the first time in more than three decades, and tens of thousands of fans will converge on Downtown Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

Even those who aren't going to the game will want to come downtown to celebrate and be with fans.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

Game information

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. and the Lions are favored by 6.5 points in the game, according to Vegas betting lines.

Ford Field information

Gates will open three hours before the game, according to the Lions. You can find a list of prohibited items and FAQs on the Ford Field website.

Pregame celebrations and watch parties

There won't be an official Lions pregame celebration on Brush Street for this game, but bars throughout metro Detroit are hosting pregame parties with drink and food specials, plus tailgating all around the city.

You can find a list of watch parties on our website

Parking

Parking is available at Ford Field lots for $50 and there is parking around the stadium. You can also park in other parts of the city and take shuttles from bars, or take the QLine from Midtown Detroit as part of the park-and-ride program.

History between the teams

The Lions played the Buccaneers earlier this year in week 6, where they beat them 20-6 on the road in Tampa Bay.

Jared Goff threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Detroit's defense held Tampa Bay to only 46 yards rushing and 205 yards passing.