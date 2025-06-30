Red Wings 2025 free agency tracker: Detroit signs Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

(WXYZ) — NHL free agency officially began at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Here are the latest updates involving the Detroit Red Wings

Wednesday, July 2 at 1:30 p.m.

The Red Wings re-signed Elmer Söderblom to a new two-year contract, the team announced. Söderblom is set to earn an average of $1.125 million annually.

The 23-year-old forward appeared in 26 games for the Red Wings, recording 11 points. The six-foot-eight Swedish player appeared in 38 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins last year.

Tuesday, July 1 at 3:03 p.m.

Detroit signed veteran winger James van Riemsdyk to a one-year, $1 million contract. The 36-year-old played in 71 games last season for the Columbus Blue Jackets and had 16 goals and 20 assists.

Tuesday, July 1 at 2:15 p.m.

Detroit announced it has signed defenseman Ian Mitchell to a one-year deal worth $775,000 and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a one-year deal worth $875,000.

Mitchell, 26, is a right-handed defenseman who is 6 feet tall and played in 15 games for the Boston Bruins last year. He had one assist and was a -2.

Bernard-Docker is a 6-foot-1 right-handed defenseman who played in 40 gams for the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators last year. He had two goals and six assists and was +5 .

Monday, June 30 at 8:45 p.m.

The Red Wings announced they have re-signed Patrick Kane to a one-year deal worth $3 million.

The 36-year-old will be in his third season with Detroit after coming back from hip surgery, and he's played a huge role with the team.

Last season, he had 21 goals and 38 assists, totaling 59 points, the fourth-highest on the team. He also had 12 power play goals and 29 power play points.

The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Patrick Kane to a one-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3 million.

Steve Yzerman said the team was working toward re-signing Kane, and after the season ended, Kane expressed a desire to return to Detroit.

INTERVIEW: Patrick Kane talks Red Wings turnaround with Brad Galli

INTERVIEW: Patrick Kane talks Red Wings turnaround with Brad Galli

Monday, June 30 at 5:04 p.m.

Detroit signed forward Jonatan Berggren to a one-year extension worth $1.825 million.

The 24-year-old spent all of last season with Detroit, playing in 75 games. He had 12 goals and 12 assists.

Monday, June 30 at 2:38 p.m.

The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Albert Johansson to a two-year extension worth an average of $1.125 million per year.

The 24-year-old from Sweden was drafted by Detroit in 2019 and played in 61 games last season. He had thee goals and six assists with 30 penalty minutes.

Monday, June 30 at 1:18 p.m.

the Detroit Red Wings traded veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

The 33-year-old is now headed to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations. It's likely a contract move as Tarasenko is in the last year of a contract that is paying him $4.75 million per year.

After a strong 2023 season with the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers, Tarasenko regressed in his season with Detroit.

In 80 games, he had 11 goals and 22 assists but was a -13 with an average of 14:47 ice time per game.

According to The Athletic's Chris Johnston, the Red Wings will retain none of Tarasenko's salary as part of the trade.

Saturday, June 28 at 12:59 p.m.

The Detroit Red Wings have traded for goaltender John Gibson, the team confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

Detroit said they are sending goaltender Petr Mrazek, plus a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2026 for Gibson.

Gibson, 31, has been with the Anaheim Ducks for his entire career. Last season, he played in 29 games with an 11-11 record and a .911 save percentage. He had a 2.77 goals against average.

According to Sportrac, Gibson is under contract through the 2026-27 season.

