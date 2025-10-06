Detroit Red Wings finalize 23-man roster with 3 rookies

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have finalized their 23-man roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, which begins Thursday.

Detroit will carry 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders to start the season. The roster will include three rookies – Axel Sandin Pellikka, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Emmitt Finnie.

Sandin-Pellikka, from Sweden, was the first-round pick in 2023; Brandsegg-Nygard was the first-round pick in 2024 and Finnie was a seventh-round pick in 2023.

Here's the full roster

Forwards



Andrew Copp

Mason Appleton

Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

J.T. Compher

Jonatan Berggren

Emmitt Finnie

Dylan Larkin

Elmer Söderblom

Patrick Kane

Marco Kasper

Alex DeBrincat

Defensemen



Ben Chiarot

Albert Johansson

Jacob Bernard-Docker

Axel Sandin Pellikka

Travis Hamonic

Moritz Seider

Erik Gustafsson

Simon Edvinsson

Goaltenders

