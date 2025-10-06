Detroit Red Wings finalize 23-man roster with 3 rookies

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have finalized their 23-man roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, which begins Thursday.
Detroit will carry 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders to start the season. The roster will include three rookies – Axel Sandin Pellikka, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Emmitt Finnie.
Sandin-Pellikka, from Sweden, was the first-round pick in 2023; Brandsegg-Nygard was the first-round pick in 2024 and Finnie was a seventh-round pick in 2023.
Here's the full roster
Forwards
- Andrew Copp
- Mason Appleton
- Lucas Raymond
- Michael Rasmussen
- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
- J.T. Compher
- Jonatan Berggren
- Emmitt Finnie
- Dylan Larkin
- Elmer Söderblom
- Patrick Kane
- Marco Kasper
- Alex DeBrincat
Defensemen
- Ben Chiarot
- Albert Johansson
- Jacob Bernard-Docker
- Axel Sandin Pellikka
- Travis Hamonic
- Moritz Seider
- Erik Gustafsson
- Simon Edvinsson
Goaltenders
- John Gibson
- Cam Talbot