Detroit Red Wings finalize 23-man roster with 3 rookies

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings' Axel Sandin Pellikka plays against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have finalized their 23-man roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, which begins Thursday.

Detroit will carry 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders to start the season. The roster will include three rookies – Axel Sandin Pellikka, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Emmitt Finnie.

Sandin-Pellikka, from Sweden, was the first-round pick in 2023; Brandsegg-Nygard was the first-round pick in 2024 and Finnie was a seventh-round pick in 2023.

Here's the full roster

Forwards

  • Andrew Copp
  • Mason Appleton
  • Lucas Raymond
  • Michael Rasmussen
  • Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
  • J.T. Compher
  • Jonatan Berggren
  • Emmitt Finnie
  • Dylan Larkin
  • Elmer Söderblom
  • Patrick Kane
  • Marco Kasper
  • Alex DeBrincat

Defensemen

  • Ben Chiarot
  • Albert Johansson
  • Jacob Bernard-Docker
  • Axel Sandin Pellikka
  • Travis Hamonic
  • Moritz Seider
  • Erik Gustafsson
  • Simon Edvinsson

Goaltenders

  • John Gibson
  • Cam Talbot
