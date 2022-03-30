Watch
Detroit Red Wings part ways with Al Sobotka

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Building operations manager for Olympia Entertainment Al Sobotka collects an octopus during a timeout at the last NHL game at Joe Louis Arena between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Mar 30, 2022
(WXYZ) — One of the most visible members of the Detroit Red Wings organization is no longer with the team. Sources confirm to WXYZ that longtime Zamboni driver Al Sobotka is no longer with the organization.

No details have been released on why they parted ways.

Sobotka was well known in his role as a Zamboni driver, which also saw him dealing with the octopus that were thrown on the ice at both Joe Louis Arena and later at Little Caesars Arena, but his official job title was Building Operations Manager for Olympia Entertainment, the parent organization of the Red Wings owned by the Ilitch family.

Sobotka became so connected with the octopus tradition, which represents the 8 games once needed to win the Stanley Cup, that the Red Wings octopus mascot is named after him.

