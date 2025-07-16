Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit Red Wings release 2025-26 schedule with home opener against Montreal

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have released their 2025-26 schedule with the regular season set to begin at home on Thursday, Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.

The season includes home games on Thanksgiving eve and New Year's Eve, before the season ends on April 15. The home finale is on Saturday, April 11.

The full schedule is below

October

  • 9 - Montreal
  • 11 - Toronto
  • 13 - at Toronto
  • 15 - Florida
  • 17 - Tampa Bay
  • 19 - Edmonton
  • 22 - at Buffalo
  • 23 - at New York Islanders
  • 25 - St. Louis
  • 28 - at St. Louis
  • 30 - at Los Angeles
  • 31 - at Anaheim

November

  • 2 - at San Jose
  • 4 - at Vegas
  • 7 - New York Rangers
  • 9 - Chicago
  • 13 - Anaheim
  • 15 Buffalo
  • 16 - at New York Rangers
  • 18 - Seattle
  • 20 - New York Islanders
  • 22 - Columbus
  • 24 - at New Jersey
  • 26 - Nashville
  • 28 - Tampa Bay
  • 29 - at Boston

December

  • 2 - Boston
  • 4 - at Columbus
  • 6 - at Seattle
  • 8 - at Vancouver
  • 10 - at Calgary
  • 11 - at Edmonton
  • 13 - at Chicago
  • 16 - New York Islanders
  • 17 - Utah
  • 20 - at Washington
  • 21 - Washington
  • 23 - Dallas
  • 27 - at Carolina
  • 28 - Toronto
  • 31 - Winnipeg

January

  • 1 - at Pittsburgh
  • 3 - Pittsburgh
  • 5 - at Ottawa
  • 8 - Vancouver
  • 10 - at Montreal
  • 12 - Carolina
  • 13 - at Boston
  • 16 - San Jose
  • 18 - Ottawa
  • 21 - at Toronto
  • 22 - at Minnesota
  • 24 - at Winnipeg
  • 27 - Los Angeles
  • 29 - Washington
  • 31 - Colorado

February

  • 2 - at Colorado
  • 4 - at Utah
  • 26 - at Ottawa
  • 28 - at Carolina

March

  • 2 - at Nashville
  • 4 - Vegas
  • 6 - Florida
  • 8 - at New Jersey
  • 10 - at Florida
  • 12 - at Tampa Bay
  • 14 - at Dallas
  • 16 - Calgary
  • 19 - Montreal
  • 21 - Boston
  • 24 - Ottawa
  • 27 - at Buffalo
  • 28 - Philadelphia
  • 31 - at Pittsburgh

April

  • 2 - at Philadelphia
  • 4 - at New York Rangers
  • 5 - Minnesota
  • 7 - Columbus
  • 9 - Philadelphia
  • 11 - New Jersey
  • 13 - at Tampa Bay
  • 15 - at Florida
