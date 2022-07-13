Detroit Red Wings reportedly sign center Andrew Copp to 5-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly signed center Andrew Copp to a 5-year deal on Wednesday, just after the NHL free agency period opened.

DETAILS: https://t.co/V2baFq7DKB — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 13, 2022

Darren Dreger first reported the signing and said the average annual value is $5.625 million for Copp's deal.

Copp, 28, is from Ann Arbor and spent eight seasons with the Winnipeg Jets before he was traded last season to the New York Rangers.

Andrew Copp is joining the Red Wings on a five-year deal with an average annual salary of $5.625 million, @DarrenDreger reports pic.twitter.com/yaatcXxh89 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 13, 2022

Last season, Copp scored 21 goals and added 32 assists between his time in Winnipeg and New York, appearing in 72 games. It was his best season points-wise in his career.

He's won about 52% of his face-offs as a center, according to statistics, and averages about 20 minutes of ice time per game.

Before going professional, he played for the U.S. National Team Development Program and for the University of Michigan between 2012-2015.