Detroit Red Wings unveil 2025 preseason schedule, kicking off Sept. 23

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings unveiled the team's 2025 preseason schedule, which kicks off on Sept. 23.

In all, Detroit will play eight games against the Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit will host the Blackhawks to kick off the season and finish the preseason at home against the Maple Leafs on Oct. 4.

Below is the full schedule:

