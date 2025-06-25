Detroit Red Wings unveil centennial logo; here are celebratory events

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings revealed their centennial logo, celebrating 100 years of the team this upcoming season.

The logo features the iconic 1934 Winged Wheel as part of "100" with other aspects of the classic logo and colors.

According to the team, the "1" and "0" of the centennial logo are styled to echo the curves and lines of the classic logo.

The colors are the Red Wings Red and vintage white.

The team said that the "Cougar D" has been redrawn and introduced as a secondary mark. It was originally worn during the team's inaugural season as the Detroit Cougars in 1926-27.

Detroit REd Wings

"The new mark bridges past and present – paying tribute to the franchise's roots with a crisp, era-spanning design," the team said.

The team is encouraging fans to sign up for information about different centennial events this season. You can do that at the Detroit Red Wings website.

Those events include:

Hockeytown Centennial FanFest - November 6–9, 2025

At MotorCity Casino and Hotel, FanFest is a four-day celebration that will bring together fans, alumni and more. It will include autograph sessions, historical artifacts and more.

Red Wings Centennial Museum Exhibit

The Detroit Historical Museum will have an exhibit for the Red Wings' centennial, running from November 2025 through November 2026.

