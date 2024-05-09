Detroit Sports Commission is not bidding for WrestleMania in 2027, refuting social media report

The Detroit Sports Commission is not preparing a bid for Ford Field to host WrestleMania in 2027, they tell 7 News Detroit.

On Wednesday, rumors began flying on social media citing "Detroit local radio" that the DSC was preparing a bid for WWE.

We reached out to the sports commission, who said "Contrary to recent speculation, the DSC is not currently in the process of preparing a bid to host WrestleMania in 2027."

The commission said they do value their strong relationship with WWE which includes a successful Summer Slam at Ford Field just last summer, plus the inconic WrestleMania III at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1987 and WrestleMania 23 at Ford Field in 2007.

"We remain enthusiastic about the prospect of hosting future major WWE events. The DSC consistently evaluates opportunities and actively pursues bids for potential future events, leveraging our longstanding relationships with national governing bodies, sanctioning bodies, and event owners. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with WWE and welcoming more thrilling events to our vibrant city in the years to come," the statement read.

Ford Field is set to host the 2027 Final Four on April 3 and April 5, 2027, which is just a couple of weeks before the time that WrestleMania is often held.