Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler wins AL Gold Glove award

Paul Sancya/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan slides into home plate after Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler gets the force out during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler was awarded the American League Gold Glove, the MLB announced on Sunday night.

This was Dingler's first full season in the majors, and had 111 complete games catching for the Tigers this season. He started 113 games.

He's the latest Tigers catcher to win a Gold Glove, which includes Ivan Rodriguez (2004, 2006-07), Lance Parrish (1983-85) and Bill Freehan (1965-69) and is the first Tigers player to win a Gold Glove since Ian Kinsler at second base in 2016.

According to the league, Dingler ranked in the 85th percentile or higher last season in Statcast Blocks Above Average, Caught Stealing Above Average and framing.

