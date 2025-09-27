Detroit Tigers clinch spot in MLB Playoffs for second straight season

BOSTON (AP) — Jamhai Jones hit a two-run single to rally Detroit from an early deficit, and the Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the AL playoffs. Less than 24 hours after the Red Sox sealed their postseason berth , the Tigers claimed at least a wild card and eliminated the Houston Astros from the race. Detroit still could win the AL Central title but would need help from Cleveland, which played Texas on Saturday night. Kyle Montero and four relievers held Boston to one run and seven hits. Tyler Holton (6-5) got four outs for the victory. Will Vest pitched the ninth for his 23rd save. The Tigers (87-74) led the division by as many as 14 games in July and still held a 9½-game lead on Sept 11 before losses in 12 out of 14 games dropped them into a tie with Cleveland (86-74). The Guardians, who were in fourth place and 15½ games back on July 7, are 17-4 since Sept. 5 and hold the tiebreaker against Detroit. Key moment With two on and two out and one run already in, David Hamilton sent a checked-swing blooper toward left field, but Detroit shortstop Javier Báez made a leaping catch to save a run. Key stat Red Sox rookie Connelly Early (1-2) gave up a leadoff single to Jahmai Jones before retiring the next 13 batters. The 25-year-old lefty, who was making his fourth career start, allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. Up next The Red Sox are expected to have a bullpen game in the meaningless regular-season finale. Detroit has ace Tarik Skubal (13-6) lined up for the game, but would love to save him for the postseason opener. ___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb