Detroit Tigers hosting block parties this weekend to debut City Connect jerseys

The Detroit Tigers will celebrate the debut of their new City Connect uniforms on Friday and Saturday with free block parties.

On Monday, the team debuted the City Connect jerseys, which will be worn for all Friday home games.

Friday's block party will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday's will take place from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and both will be located on Witherell St. in front of the Big Tiger at Comerica Park.

Like the jersey, the part will be automotive-themed, including a classic car show.

Both events will include a 360-degree camera experience, photo ops, a digital graffiti wall, inflatables, prize wheel and more. There will also be beer and food available for purchase.

There will also be live music, spoken word artists, painters and a drumline performance.