Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2022: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers open the 2022 season at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, April 8, and we have everything you need to know about the game.

Opening Day is like a holiday in Detroit, and tens of thousands of people flock downtown and to Comerica Park to celebrate. This is also the first "normal" Opening Day since 2019 – as fans weren't allowed in 2020 and they were limited to start 2021.

The game kicks off at 1:10 p.m., and if you have tickets, gates open about one hour and 40 minutes before first pitch – around 10:30 a.m.

Below you'll find everything you need to know about Opening Day.

Opening Day Lineup

1: RF Robbie Grossman

2: LF Austin Meadows

3: SS Javier Báez

4: 3B Jeimer Candelario

5: DH Miguel Cabrera

6: 2B Jonathan Schoop

7: CF Akil Baddoo

8: 1B Spencer Torkelson

9: C Tucker Barnhart

SP: Eduardo Rodriguez

Parking

It's always a busy day in Downtown Detroit for Opening Day, and fans are encouraged to reserve parking ahead of time.

The Tigers use the ParkWhiz app for fans to get parking early. As of Tuesday, parking ranged from $8 in the northern part in Midtown near Little Caesars Arena to $47 for parking around the area and in Downtown Detroit.

Fans can also take a variety of shuttles that are from bars around the city, including Nemo's and McShane's in Corktown, Fishbone's, The Old Shillelagh, Bookie's and more.

On top of that, there are numerous lots throughout the city and rideshare options.

Permitted/Non-permitted items

Permitted Items (after inspection):

Baseball mitts/gloves

Medical bags and diaper bags

Binoculars

Blankets

Cameras (Video and sound recording devices, GoPros, tablets and professional cameras (detachable lens) are NOT allowed.)

Drink boxes, if you have children in your party or for medical needs

One factory sealed clear plastic bottle of unflavored water per guest

Headphones

Knitting needles

Plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party

Seat cushions

Signs and banners

Single compartment wallets smaller than 4” x 6” x 1.5”, with or without a handle or strap are permitted.

Small radios

Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)

Umbrellas-small collapsible umbrellas

Non Permitted Items:

Aerosol cans (hairspray, mace, pepper spray, etc.)

Animals (except approved service animals or service animals in training)

All bags, purses, (except medical or diaper bags). Single compartment wallets smaller than 4” x 6” x 1.5”, with or without a handle or strap are permitted.

Baseball bats of any size

Beach balls or other inflatable items

Beverages (except drink boxes with children in your party or for medical needs)

Bottles (glass or plastic; except one factory sealed clear bottle of unflavored water per guest)

Brooms

Fireworks, firearms or other weapons

Fishing nets or poles

Frisbees

Hard sided coolers

Knives

Laser devices/pointers

Liquid containers (glass or plastic; except one factory sealed clear bottle of unflavored water per guest)

Marijuana or illegal narcotics, including accessories or paraphernalia associated with marijuana or illegal narcotics use.

Markers and paint

Noisemaking devices: air horns, bullhorns, thunder sticks, cowbells, bells, horns, kazoos, whistles and other noisemakers

Non-baseball related signs

Objects that can be used as missiles or projectiles: sticks, bats, clubs, Frisbees, beachballs

Outside food

Selfie sticks

Skateboards, rollerblades, or hoverboards

Squirt guns including super soakers

Sticks, including signs attached to sticks

Stools, folding chairs or back supports

Umbrellas with metal tips and large golf umbrellas

Unmanned aerial vehicle (i.e. drones)

Road closures

Ticketing

The Tigers are encouraging fans to use the MLB Ballpark App to access their digital tickets, and add them to your cell phone's wallet, if possible.

You can learn more about the app and digital ticketing here.

