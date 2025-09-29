Detroit Tigers record highest home attendance numbers in nearly a decade

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers' regular season has wrapped up, and fans flocked to Comerica Park this season, according to attendance figures released by the MLB.

The league released numbers for attendance in the 2025 regular season, saying that 2,413,442 attended home games this season at Comerica Park. That's the best attendance since 2016, according to the MLB. That averages to nearly 28,000 fans per game, on average.

In all, 71,409,421 fans attended MLB games in 2025, the third straight year of attendance growth.

The MLB also said that the average game time for the 2025 season was 2:38, and there were only three nine-inning games that lasted 3:30 or longer this season, compared to 391 games in 2021.