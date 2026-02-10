Detroit Tigers reveal 2026 promotional schedule with giveaways, special weekends & more

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have released their 2026 promotional schedule, with marquee weekends, special giveaways and ticket packages at more than 50 games this season.

According to the Tigers, it all starts with Opening Day, presented by Rocket, on Friday, April 3, against the St. Louis Cardinals. This season is also the team's 125th anniversary.

Main celebrations that will return this year include Friday Night Party in the Park with live fireworks, music, food and drink specials. The team also said that 313 Value Tuesdays will be back with $3 hot dogs, $1 chips and $3 soft drinks.

For the second season, the team will also host Sounds of Summer postgame concerts, on select Fridays, welcoming in artists for free concerts after the game. Last year's performances included Ludacris and Jordan Davis.

Below are the details for the promotions during the season.

Marquee Weekends



April 3-5 vs. St. Louis Cardinals | Opening Weekend

May 15-17 vs. Toronto Blue Jays | Strike Out Cancer

June 19-21 vs. Chicago White Sox | Black in Baseball

July 24-26 vs. Kansas City Royals | 125th Anniversary Celebration

Sept. 12-13 vs. Colorado Rockies | ¡Fiesta Tigres!

Gate Giveaways

These games will feature special giveaway items to the first 15,000 fans in attendance on several weekends in 2026. They'll include replica jerseys, bobbleheads, unique hats, mugs and more. The specific items will be announced at a date later. The games are:



Saturday, April 4 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Saturday, April 11 vs. Miami Marlins

Saturday, May 2 vs. Texas Rangers

Saturday, May 16 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Friday, June 5 vs. Seattle Mariners

Saturday, June 20 vs. Chicago White Sox

Friday, June 26 vs. Houston Astros

Saturday, July 25 vs. Kansas City Royals

Sunday, Aug. 16 vs. Chicago White Sox

Saturday, Sept. 12 vs. Colorado Rockies

Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Community Engagement Games

The Tigers are proud to engage with our community and celebrate several extraordinary groups and causes throughout each season. Each Community Engagement ticket package includes a special themed item (to be announced later).



Saturday, May 16 vs. Toronto Blue Jays | Pink Out the Park, presented by Karmanos Cancer Institute

Wednesday, May 20 vs. Cleveland Guardians | Law Enforcement

Tuesday, June 9 vs. Minnesota Twins | Military Appreciation, presented by Chevrolet

Saturday, June 20 vs. Chicago White Sox | Black in Baseball, presented by Comerica Bank

Sunday, June 21 vs. Chicago White Sox | Father’s Day

Tuesday, June 23 vs. New York Yankees | Pride

Thursday, June 25 vs. Houston Astros | Educator Appreciation

Sunday, July 12 vs. Philadelphia Phillies | Boy Scouts

Sunday, Aug. 16 vs. Chicago White Sox | Girl Scouts

Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Colorado Rockies | First Responders, presented by BELFOR Property Restoration

Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates | Union Day

Pop Culture Games



Monday, May 4 vs. Boston Red Sox | Star Wars

Tuesday, May 26 vs. Los Angeles Angels | Harry Potter

Friday, June 5 vs. Seattle Mariners | Margaritaville

Friday, June 26 vs. Houston Astros | Grateful Dead

Heritage Games



Sunday, April 12 vs. Miami Marlins | Jewish Heritage

Tuesday, April 21 vs. Milwaukee Brewers | Macedonian Heritage

Friday, May 1 vs. Texas Rangers | Polish Heritage

Tuesday, May 5 vs. Boston Red Sox | Greek Heritage

Sunday, May 17 vs. Toronto Blue Jays | Canadian Heritage

Wednesday, June 10 vs. Minnesota Twins | Filipino Heritage

Wednesday, Aug. 12 vs. Cleveland Guardians | Italian Heritage

Saturday, Sept. 12 vs. Colorado Rockies | Hispanic Heritage

Tuesday, Sept. 22 vs. Washington Nationals | Irish HeritageCollege Games

Local college celebrations



Wednesday, April 22 vs. Milwaukee Brewers | Michigan State University

Friday, June 19 vs. Chicago White Sox | Northern Michigan University

Tuesday, June 23 vs. New York Yankees | Western Michigan University

Thursday, July 23 vs. Kansas City Royals | Michigan Tech University

Sunday, July 26 vs. Kansas City Royals | Saginaw Valley State University

Tuesday, Aug. 11 vs. Cleveland Guardians | Eastern Michigan University

Friday, Aug. 14 vs. Chicago White Sox | Central Michigan University

Saturday, Aug. 15 vs. Chicago White Sox | Ferris State University

Monday, Aug. 24 vs. Tampa Bay Rays | Lawrence Tech University

Tuesday, Sept. 8 vs. Minnesota Twins | Wayne State University

Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Colorado Rockies | Oakland University

Friday, Sept. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates | University of Michigan

Bark in the Park Games, presented by Strategic Staffing Solutions

