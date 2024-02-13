Detroit Tigers single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday: Here are the fan giveaways

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the Detroit Tigers start heading to Lakeland, Florida, for spring training, single-game tickets at Comerica Park this upcoming season go on sale Wednesday.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Opening Day at Comerica Park is April 5 at 1:10 p.m. against the Oakland Athletics.

The team announced promotions ahead of the 2024 season.

There will be giveaways every Saturday home game for the first 15,000 fans, with various themes throughout. For Friday games, there will be Friday Night Party in the Park, which includes fireworks, live music, pregame food and more.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Aloha shirt set to be given away at Comerica Park on July 27, 2024.

Chevy Sundays Kids Days are also returning.

Giveaways vary from clothing items, jerseys, hats and hoodies.

A Dan Dickerson bobblehead with a speaker on the base that plays some of his greatest Tigers calls is among one of the promotions.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Dan Dickerson 25th season bobblehead set to be given away at Comerica Park on April 27, 2024.

The full promotional schedule is below:

April 6 vs. Oakland Athletics: Tigers hockey jersey

April 13 vs. Minnesota Twins: Tigers beanie

April 27 vs. Kansas City Royals: Dan Dickerson 25th season bobblehead

May 11 vs. Houston Astros: Tigers rally pack

May 25 vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Tigers color block hoodie

June 8 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Pink Out the Park jersey

June 22 vs. Chicago White Sox: Beach towel

July 13 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Retro Detroit Stars hat

July 27 vs. Minnesota Twins: Aloha shirt

Aug. 3 vs. Kansas City Royals: Jim Leyland starter pack (hat, sunglasses, mustache)

Aug. 16 vs. New York Yankees: Bucket hat

Aug. 17 vs. New York Yankees: Riley Greene little league classic bobblehead

Aug. 31 vs. Boston Red Sox: 1984 Tigers replica jersey

Sept. 14 vs. Baltimore Orioles: iFiesta Tigres! “Tigres” soccer jersey

Sept. 28 vs. Chicago White Sox: Long sleeve graphic T-shirt

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Retro Detroit Stars hat set to be given away at Comerica Park on July 13, 2024.

“Opening Day in Detroit is less than 60 days away, and we’re very excited about the return of Tigers baseball,” said Ryan Gustafson, executive vice president and chief operating officer with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “With a great home schedule and a tremendous lineup of special events and giveaways, there will be something for everyone. We look forward to seeing our fans on Opening Day, and unveiling our brand-new videoboard and additional enhanced fan experiences throughout Comerica Park.”

